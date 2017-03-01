Gretchen Carlson Will Be Writing a Column for Time Inc.’s Millennial Women Site, Motto

Gretchen Carlson.Photo: Brent N. Clarke/WireImage/Getty

While guest co-hosting the third hour of the Today show on Tuesday morning, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson revealed that she will be writing a column for Time Inc.’s Motto — their site geared toward millennial women — starting on January 16. A Time Inc. spokesperson confirmed to the Cut that the installments will be occurring on at least a monthly basis.

Carlson said that the column will be “about empowering women and issues surrounding that.” She also revealed that she will be “setting up a fund to empower women and young girls,” with more information to come next week.

In July 2016, Carlson filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Fox CEO Roger Ailes — a lawsuit that led to several other women speaking out about their own experiences with Ailes, putting an end to his time at the network.

