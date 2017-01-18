The Latest on the Cut

5:54 p.m.

Here’s the Official List of Speakers for the Women’s March on Washington

Including Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock, and Angela Davis.

5:20 p.m.

This Electronic Whitening Toothbrush Is the Tesla of Toothbrushes

Allegedly, Beyoncé has one too.

5:10 p.m.

Iowa Lawmakers Suggest Women Go to a Dentist Instead of Planned Parenthood

The list of women’s-health providers state lawmakers said they’d be happy to fund included a few questionable choices.

4:49 p.m.

Here’s What a Trump Administration Means for Campus Sexual Assault

Betsy DeVos, Trump’s embattled nominee for Secretary of Education, refused to say whether she’d uphold Title IX.

4:23 p.m.

A Year and a Half After Mattress Performance, Emma Sulkowicz Wants to Heal You

The doctor is in and the artist is present.

4:02 p.m.

Feeling Anxious on Inauguration Day? These Art Museums Are Offering Refuge

Ah, the restorative properties of art.

2:47 p.m.

Men Won’t Apply for Job Postings That Use ‘Feminine’ Phrases

They won’t apply if the posting says “sympathetic” or “families.”

2:17 p.m.

Answering a Question We Did Not Have, Trump Says He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of Tom Ford

And claims the designer was never asked to dress Melania.

2:15 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Just-Mid-Century-Enough Dining-Room Chair

Its not hitting you over the head with its Mid-century-ness.

1:30 p.m.

The Pants That Have Haunted Me for Two Years

They are faddish but transcend trend.

1:29 p.m.

Bernie Sanders Reviews the Balenciaga Men’s Collection

He thinks it’s terrific!

12:51 p.m.

Ben Affleck Finally Weighs In on Sad Affleck Meme

A look back at one of 2016’s best and most depressing memes.

12:37 p.m.

Tons of Democrats Can’t Come to the Inauguration Because They’re, Cough, Sick

At least 58 are boycotting.

12:37 p.m.

What Are the Best Jeans for Women?

We talked to 14 stylish women to find out.

12:35 p.m.

Your Guide to Peeing During the Women’s March on Washington

Because you’ve definitely thought about this.

12:35 p.m.

TMZ Reports Trump Will Actually Have Really Cool Inauguration Performers

But organizers, worried about blowback for the artists, won’t name them.

12:31 p.m.

22 Animals and Objects That Should Be Asked, ‘What Highlighter Are You Wearing?’

Is it the Pat McGrath?

12:19 p.m.

A Tribute To Victoria’s Gloriously Over-the-top Updos

Put these on your vision board.

11:30 a.m.

American Apparel Made Play Clothes for a Generation of Millennials

Remembering the chain at its best.

11:24 a.m.

Please Enjoy These Adorable Old Photos of the Obamas Playing in the Snow

Ah, memories.