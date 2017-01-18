Here’s the Official List of Speakers for the Women’s March on Washington

By
Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock, and Angela Davis will speak at the Women’s March. Photo: BFA; BFA; Getty Images

The Women’s March on Washington announced its celebrity lineup last week, but just because people like Cher, Chelsea Handler, and Katy Perry will be there doesn’t mean they’ll all actually be speaking. The official lineup of speakers was announced on Wednesday and includes everyone from Gloria Steinem (who, by the way, will totally give you a ride to D.C.) to transgender activist Janet Mock to documentarian and vocal Donald Trump critic Michael Moore. Here’s the complete list:

Cecile Richards, president, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Erika Andiola, activist

Ilyasah Shabazz, activist

J. Bob Alotta, activist and filmmaker

Janet Mock, activist, writer, and television host

LaDonna Harris, activist

Maryum Ali, activist

Melanie Campbell, activist

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Rhea Suh, activist

Sister Simone Campbell, attorney

Sophie Cruz, activist

Zahra Billoo, activist

America Ferrera, actress

Angela Davis, activist, scholar, author

Gloria Steinem, activist

Ashley Judd, actress and activist

Scarlett Johansson, actress

Melissa Harris-Perry, television host

Michael Moore, filmmaker

Amanda Nguyen, activist

Randi Weingarten, attorney

Van Jones, television host

George Gresham, activist

Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr), activists

Hina Naveed, activist

Judith LaBlanc, psychologist and researcher

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, author and activist

Aida Hurtado, psychologist

Melissa Mays, activist

Raquel Willis, activist and writer

Rosyln Brock, activist

Sister Ieasha Prime, activist

The Honorable Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C.

Ai-jen Poo, activist

Wendy Carrillo, activist

Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor

Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, Bob Bland, Women’s March co-chairs

