Hidden Scenes From the Women’s March on Washington

Photo: Andres Kudacki

Scenes from the Women’s March on Washington look strikingly detailed from behind photographer Andres Kudacki’s lens. In one image, a girl shouts slogans from a bridge, looking down at hundreds of people marching below her. In another, a police officer stands on a car to shout instructions to nearby officers. One officer is seen guiding his horse through the crowd.

Click ahead to see his most moving photographs – a woman standing with her mouth taped and fists handcuffed, PUSSY POWER signs, and Obama family portraits.

