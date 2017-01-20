This morning, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Washington, D.C., for her opponent Donald Trump’s inauguration, wearing her signature look, a white pantsuit. The ode to the suffragettes, who wore white in the 1900s while fighting for women’s right to vote in the U.S., became a symbol of her campaign. Today, her ensemble was designed by one of her most vocal supporters, Ralph Lauren. Lauren also dressed First Lady Melania Trump in blue for the day’s order of business, but other women of the Trump family also showed up in white.