11:33 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Wore a Ralph Lauren White Pantsuit to Trump Inauguration

It’s not her first.

11:18 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Face Perfectly Sums Up How You’re Feeling Today

The Obamas and the Trumps met at the White House before the swearing-in ceremony.

10:27 a.m.

Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day

The pale-blue suit is drawing comparisons to Jackie Kennedy.

10:14 a.m.

How To Be Safe When Researching Your Abortion Online

Because our digital records are being used against us.

10:13 a.m.

These Artworks Capture Female Rage Over a Trump Inauguration

80 women contributed to the exhibit “Uprise / Angry Women” in Tribeca.

10:11 a.m.

This Global Protest Was Inspired by Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Protesters unfurled banners on bridges across the world.

9:55 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Goes With a Subtle Look for the Inauguration

She described her Gucci coat as “Trump revolutionary wear.”

9:39 a.m.

Why the Election of 9 Black Female Judges in Alabama Matters

For a state that still has segregationist language in its constitution, it was a surprise.

9:39 a.m.

Shia LaBeouf Is Doing a 4-Year-Long Anti-Trump Livestream Event

It’s entitled HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US.

9:28 a.m.

How Difficult Is It to Get an Abortion in Your State?

Don’t assume you know your rights.

9:09 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen Says She Had a Horribly Racist Encounter With a Paparazzo

The supermodel spoke out on Twitter.

8:30 a.m.

The Year New York Almost Lost the Right to Choose

Politics and service journalism from the early era of legal abortion.

1:49 a.m.

Solange and Esperanza Spalding Performed at the Inaugural Peace Ball

Artists and progressives celebrated at the alternative ball, held at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Yesterday at 11:38 p.m.

Malia Obama Might Be Starting an Internship With Harvey Weinstein

She previously had an internship with HBO’s Girls.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

10 Alternatives to Goop’s Sold-out Vaginal Jade Eggs

The resale market is probably booming.

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

9 Books We’re Reading Right Now

Read with us.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

This Black Panther Leader’s Daughter Reclaimed His FBI File As Art

Artist Sadie Barnette turned to her father’s FBI file for this New York exhibit.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Co-Authored a Research Paper on Artificial Intelligence

She used the technique in her new film.

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

Deal of the Day: An Instant Camera That’s Pretty As a Picture

For charmingly retro wallet-sized photos.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

16 Pairs of Pants You Can Buy on Amazon

For when you need some pants. Fast.