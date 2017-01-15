Hillary Clinton-Spotting is the Hottest New Hobby

The Clintons inadvertently caused a social media stampede last weekend at a performance of The Color Purple when attendees saw the couple making their way to their seats. Now that Hillary Clinton has emerged from the woods of Chappaqua, she’s being spotted everywhere from New Paltz to Manhattan, and there are plenty of pictures to prove it. From an early morning breakfast to dinner with Ralph Lauren, Hillary’s every move is being catalogued by well-wishers and fans. There’s even a Twitter account dedicated to this hot new hobby, @HRCintheWild. As always, the New York Times is on the case.