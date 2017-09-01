How to Get Naomi Campbell’s Glowing Golden Globes Skin

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

There’s only one Naomi Campbell, and boy, was that ever apparent at the Golden Globes last night. How enchanting was her dress? Very. How spellbinding was that hair? Extremely. How mesmerizing was that skin? Good grief.

.@NaomiCampbell and @MattBomer present Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series or TV Movie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XnscU23WI1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The 46-year-old supermodel-cum-actress dazzled under a constellation of lights at the annual television and film fête. She wore no necklace with her Atelier Versace gown; the glow from her décolletage was more than sufficient. “We used [Caudalie’s] Divine Oil and Laura Mercier’s Seduction Illuminator,” Renee Garnes, Campbell’s makeup artist, told the Cut.

For her face, a lighter oil — Caudalie’s Premier Cru Elixir — was used, followed by a mixture of Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizer in Walnut and Mocha. “Then I topped the skin with Secret Camouflage numbers 7 and 8 to sculpt her face, and Laura Mercier’s highlighter in Seduction to illuminate the face and give her the bronze-goddess look. I used a colorless translucent powder by NARS called Translucent Crystal to mattify, but still bring that glow,” says Garnes.

Another piece of advice Garnes delivers is to drink lots of water — that’s what Naomi Campbell does. If only it were that easy.