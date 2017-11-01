Here’s How to Pump at the Women’s March on Washington

Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Of the Women’s March on Washington participants — up to 200,000 are expected in D.C. on January 21 — some will be breastfeeding mothers needing to pump. Making pumping work is rough under typical conditions: from finding the time (20 to 40 minutes every few hours), to cleaning pump parts, to hauling around a bulky pump, its accessories, and the milk itself. The atypical conditions of the march should present a few extra pumping challenges, but according to march organizers, it’s doable.

Here’s what you should know.

Mothers have a backpack exception.

Trying to figure out how you’ll carry your pump, its parts, and a cooler for milk storage? While the march’s FAQ page states that backpacks are not allowed, there is an exception for mothers needing to pump (as well as any parent bringing a baby). But take note: Your backpack or bag needs to be transparent (even colored transparent bags are not allowed), and it can be a maximum of 17 inches by 2 inches by 6 inches in size. Here’s one that could work.

Baby or pump: Which is easier?

If you’re able to do either, and wondering which makes more sense — bringing your baby and nursing, or going childless and pumping — organizers state that the decision to bring your child is a personal one. Something to keep in mind: The organizers recommend dressing for “EXTREME COLD.” To help make your decision and stay informed, you can sign up for text alerts, sent by the march’s organizers, with information and tips specifically for families.

There will be lactation areas.

An initial version of the march’s FAQ page mentioned a seating area for people with disabilities, elderly people, and pregnant women. Recent updates to the page explain there will be lactation areas as well. Details will be released as the march nears; the Cut will update this space once more information becomes available.