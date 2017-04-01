Photo: William Manning/Getty Images

On January 21, the Women’s March on Washington will descend on the nation’s capital to protest Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration. Several groups — including Amnesty International, Planned Parenthood, the NAACP, and CODEPINK — have partnered with the march, while more than 400,000 people combined have either RSPVed “yes” or “interested” on Facebook.

Due to the expected high turnout, the march organizers have asked those planning to attend to fill out this questionnaire in order to get a better handle of how to coordinate logistics.



In the meantime, all of the Cut’s coverage of the Women’s March can be found here.