How to Be Safe When Researching Your Abortion Online

Don’t send private messages on your work computer. If you want to research abortion, look up a Planned Parenthood center near you, or even chat with friend about your options, avoid using your work machine. Your employer may be monitoring your network activity, which means they can actually see everything you do on the computer you use at the office, or your cell phone if it’s connected to company Wi-Fi. “It is entirely legal for them to do so because it is their network; therefore, they can spy on you,” Eva Galperin, global policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said.

Get a disposable phone. While getting a disposable (or “burner”) phone may sound like something you saw on a crime show, it may be worth getting one if you don’t feel safe using your phone. If you use one, no one looking at phone records will be able to figure out who made the call — they’ll just see that a disposable phone in a certain area was active. Griffin Boyce, systems administrator at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, recommends picking up a TracFone, which you can get at pretty much any big chain or electronics store, or even online.

TracFones will generally cost you around $20 for the phone and nearly $20 for 60 minutes of service. The phones don’t have contracts and are prepaid, so there’s no paper trail. But on the off chance someone ever decided to track where a certain TracFone was used, you should avoid calling from it when you’re home and instead use it elsewhere.

Use a private texting app. If you’re thinking of texting anyone about abortion, it’s a good idea to use Signal, according to Alex Heid, chief resource officer at Security Scorecard. It’s an encryption app that’s pretty easy to use, and available for download on the app store. You can use it to send private texts, as long as the person you’re messaging with has the app too — so make sure whoever you’re texting with downloads it as well. It also has a feature where you can make messages disappear (like an encrypted Snapchat). Signal doesn’t have any safeguards to protect against anyone taking screenshots of your messages, so you need to make sure you can truly trust your recipient if you plan on using it.

Get a secret email. If you’re worried that someone might see your emails about abortion, don’t use your main email. Get a new one that no one else knows. That way, if someone has access to your main email (or knows your password), they won’t find those messages.

Communicate with people offline. According to the Harvard security expert, the easiest way to avoid leaving a digital footprint is to never make one in the first place. “There’s a great saying that I really believe in, which is that the ‘e’ in ‘emails’ stand for ‘evidence,’” Boyce said.

Be clear with your abortion provider about the best ways to contact you. Luckily, if you’re visiting Planned Parenthood or another abortion provider, they’re generally flexible about how they will contact you because they are all too aware of the importance of privacy. So, tell them what times are bad (for instance, they shouldn’t contact you in the evenings or when you’re at work), if they shouldn’t call or email in general, or if you’d prefer text messages. Figure out the safest and best way for you, and then let them know.

Chat with Planned Parenthood online. One way to find out about your options is to chat with a Planned Parenthood health educator online. They ask for some basic information, but you don’t have to give your name or contact information. The private chat rooms are open each day (but at different times), and the health educators can answer just about any question you have. If you’re going to do this, you should consider protecting your browsing history (more on that later).

Don’t use computers at all. You may find yourself in a position where you feel that looking up information about abortion online is too much of a risk, or you don’t feel safe talking to anyone you know. In that case, Lindsay Rodriguez, communications manager National Network of Abortion Funds, suggests you reach out to your local abortion fund. To find one, visit the NNAF’s webpage (you can do so on a computer at a public library if you feel uncomfortable using yours) to find the fund that serves you, so that you can call them instead of receiving communications online.

Local abortion funds can give you information about what the procedure entails, where you can get an abortion, and any other support you may need. They can also help provide assistance with transportation (even to another state, if your state has ultrastrict abortion restrictions), lodging, and payment. So, if you need help, these funds could be your best bet for actually getting the procedure in the safest (and most private) possible way.