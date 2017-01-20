How to Be Safe When Researching Your Abortion Online

Women’s reproductive rights have been under attack in America for years, and full GOP control of government is likely to intensify the assault. Experts are already sounding alarms about the risks that the surveillance state poses to women, and the case of Purvi Patel, who was convicted of feticide and child neglect in Indiana while vice-president-elect Mike Pence was the governor, and sentenced to 20 years in prison after her text messages were used against her in court, has set a terrifying precedent. After serving 18 months in jail Patel’s conviction was eventually overruled, but the threat remains. “We know that if this culture of surveillance and repression of pregnant people […] is allowed to proliferate, it will target and harm certain vulnerable groups,” says Jill E. Adams, executive director of the Center on Reproductive Rights and Justice at the Berkeley School of Law.
While the Cut believes that women shouldn’t have to hide their choices, it is now prudent to safeguard internet searches and text messages from an administration that might seek to use them against you. Since Googling and texting are second nature to most young Americans, but thinking about how to secure communication isn’t, the Cut spoke to cybersecurity experts about the best way to guard privacy online.
Not every state is like Indiana, and some of these suggestions are more extreme than others, but you should know your best options for self-protection. Whether you live in a state where access to abortion has been curtailed, or you simply cannot share your choices with people around you, your first line of defense is to know the laws in your state. Don’t assume you know your rights, as legislation may have changed since the last time you checked. This article also exists as a public Google Doc that you can save to your phone or share with friends.