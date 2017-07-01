Everyone’s Very Excited the Golden Girls is Coming to Hulu

Photo: NBC

Today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Hulu issued an announcement that left TV critics and fans reeling. Starting February 13, Hulu users will be able to stream every darn tootin’ episode of Golden Girls. That’s 180 episodes of Sophia Petrillo’s ever-present handbag, Dorothy Zbornak’s dry sarcasm, Blanche Devereaux’s double entendres, and Rose Nylund’s naïveté. Plus, the ‘80s clothes! This is almost enough to make up for Netflix yanking Murder She Wrote from its library.

In case you forgot, Hulu senior vice president and head of content Craig Erwich would like to remind you that February 13 is also Galentine’s Day. You don’t even have to ask what Leslie Knope would do in this situation.

