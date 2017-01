The Latest on the Cut

6:02 p.m.

House Republicans Vote to Make Abortion Unaffordable for Millions of Women

In a defiant gesture toward the women who thronged cities just this past weekend, the House votes to permanently ban any public funding for abortion.

5:35 p.m.

Harlem and Hollywood, Captured in the 1960s

See portraits by Adger Cowans from the new book Personal Vision.

5:34 p.m.

Unearthed Video Shows Footage of Kellyanne Conway’s Dark Past in Stand-up Comedy

A clip from 1998 has surfaced.

4:38 p.m.

I Stand With This Pic of Joshua Jackson

The actor posed for this great photo after the Women’s March at Sundance.

3:44 p.m.

Thousands of Women Took Over the Utah State Capitol to Fight for Their Rights

“I’m sick and tired of men making laws about our bodies and our choices and our lives without consulting us.”

3:35 p.m.

The Hidden Meaning Behind Corinne’s Bachelor Naps

There’s more to this than meets the eye.

3:34 p.m.

The Number of American Women Taking Maternity Leave Hasn’t Changed in 22 Years

And half of all women are still not getting paid leave.

3:00 p.m.

What Are the Best Wool Slippers?

For padding around the house on snowy Sundays.

2:53 p.m.

Democratic Congresswoman Is Getting Tired of Asking the Same Damn Question

“Where are the women?”

2:37 p.m.

Teaching My Mixed-Race Daughter About Activism

“Being an activist while trying to preserve the beautiful optimism that my 9-year-old carries so gracefully on her shoulders can be difficult.”

2:27 p.m.

Constance Wu Is Disgusted by Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination

The Manchester by the Sea actor has been accused of sexual harassment.

2:05 p.m.

A Frequent Hand-Washer on the Lotion That Cures Reptile Hands

It’s the secret weapon of New England fishermen.

1:41 p.m.

Pets Will Be Treated Similarly to Children in Alaska Divorce Courts

An Alaska amendment that recently went into effect will consider pets during custody battles.

1:24 p.m.

All the Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture

Baseball caps, black velvet, feminist Dior T-shirts.

12:59 p.m.

Justin Bieber Went to the Movies by Himself and Ordered Nachos ‘Off the Menu’

He also finally got a haircut.

12:43 p.m.

Democrats Are Fighting Back Against Trump’s Recent Anti-Abortion Move

Trump reinstated the rule on Monday.

12:42 p.m.

Vetements Gave All Its Invitees Fake IDs for Today’s Show

Finding new ways to make couture week transgressive.

12:27 p.m.

The Woman Known as ‘Brexit-Wrecker’ Has Suffered Months of Online Abuse

Gina Miller won a court battle that could change the way Brexit is carried out.

12:17 p.m.

State Rep.: Criminalizing Abortion Would Women Force Women to Be ‘Responsible’

Tony Tinderholt, the Texas lawmaker attempting to make abortion illegal in his state, spoke to the Texas Observer about his bill.

11:44 a.m.

11 Winterproof Moisturizers for Your Seriously Dry Face

Here are the best ones.