Sally Yates told Justice Department lawyers she’s not convinced that the order is “legally defensible.”

He has a little too much time on his hands.

WATCH: This Bro Wears Identical Outfits As His Dog

“We’re getting hammered,” he told fellow Republicans.

Virginia Congressman Say Women Are All Up ‘In My Grill’ About Health Care

It will now accept members based on the gender listed on their applications.

Boy Scouts Will Start Allowing Transgender Children to Join

From Kamala Harris to Sally Yates, they’re on the front lines of the fight.

What It Costs to Be Ageless

12:15 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Set for Having a Baby Boy in the Future

But no, she’s not pregnant at the moment.