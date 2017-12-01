The Latest on the Cut

25 mins ago

The New Curated Wellness Shop for Workout Haters

Need Supply and wellness junkies rejoice.

11:00 a.m.

How to Live in a 150-Square-Foot Studio

Actor Anthony Triolo moved into this Upper West Side apartment thinking it would be temporary. That was six years ago.

11:00 a.m.

Aubrey Plaza on Tea, Crystals, and Standing Up for Women’s Rights

And why she’s not accepting late-night texts.

10:49 a.m.

The Machine That Warms My Baby’s Formula in Half the Time

It’s not the prettiest thing, but it’s way more effective than pricier models.

10:30 a.m.

So What’s Going on With L.L. Bean and Trump?

The latest brand to be embroiled in Trump-related controversy and a #GrabYourWallet boycott.

10:24 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Impostor Syndrome and Self-Doubt

Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, Tavi Gevinson, and more on how they’ve learned to use it for success.

10:22 a.m.

J.Lo and Drake’s Relationship Is Proof That Love Does Cost a Thing

For his latest lavish display, Drake bought J.Lo a $100,000 platinum-and-diamond necklace.

10:18 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Voted to Make Birth Control More Expensive

In a “vote-a-thon” that lasted until 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

10:08 a.m.

This 4-Year-Old Has Read More Books Than You

Dailyah Marie Arana has read more than 1,000 books.

9:30 a.m.

We Asked 9 Men Why They’re Joining the Woman’s March On Washington

An angry dad, a former Marine, and a guy who plans to march in heels.

9:27 a.m.

Ava DuVernay Has Her Own Plan to Show Dissent on Inauguration Day

“My answer is to resist.”

8:38 a.m.

Watch Samantha Bee Take on Donald Trump’s Alleged Golden Showers

Time for “comedy Christmas.”

8:27 a.m.

Let Michelle Obama’s Thank You Notes Dull the Pain of Her Imminent Good-bye

She made her final appearance as First Lady.

8:00 a.m.

A March Can Change Your Life

Looking back to 2004 — and ahead to January 21.

Yesterday at 5:32 p.m.

This Utah High School’s Class Assignment Is Ridiculously Sexist

The date’s instructions for the female students included gems like, “Don’t waste his money.”

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Today, Valentino Showed a Timely Collection Inspired by ‘Hope’

The Roman house relocated to New York for pre-fall.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

Here’s How Secondhand Smoke May Increase a Woman’s Risk of Miscarriage

According to a new study.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Packable Margiela Tote

It’s sleek and simple — and $99.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

The Sheer Perfection of Donald Trump’s Golden Shower

Did he hire Russian hookers to pee on a bed? Who cares?

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

At Least One Celebrity Will Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Finally, somebody RSVP’d.