Photographer Asiyami Gold’s Guide to Nigeria

Photo: Asiyami Gold

Weekend With is an ongoing Instagram series that features people we like photographing places we’d like to be. Follow @thecut on Instagram to join in, and tag your photos with #weekendwith when you travel somewhere new.

At first glance, Asiyami Gold’s Instagram page is a visual experience that has her distinct personality behind it. The warm colors, landscapes of cities all over the world, and self-portraits make you wonder where she’s from — and that brings us to her photo guide to Abua, Nigeria.

“Although underdeveloped, Abuans find joy in what they have,” Gold explained about her home. Her photos include some of her favorite recipes like ataka (tapioca with crayfish and onions,) and her grandfather’s cocoa farm.

"After church meals consist of tapioca we call it (ataka) and grounded pepper made out of palm oil, crayfish, onions and maggi. This was one of my fav dishes growing up. The only thing missing is the roasted fish." #weekendwith @asiyami_gold A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Continuing our #weekendwith @asiyami_gold in Nigeria, where she stayed with family capturing the people and #abuan culture through photography and story telling. A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Part of the scenic West African route in #nigeria to @asiyami_gold's family farm. 🌴 Because of her experiences with travel, Gold encourages her readers and viewers to constantly think more forwardly and create more. #weekendwith A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Continuing our #weekendwith @asiyami_gold in #nigeria with some powerful words to end your weekend. "In Abua we believe in sharing. Even if it's as little as a loaf of bread. If there are 100 people in the family present, each individual gets a piece." A photo posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:35pm PST