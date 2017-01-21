Ivanka Trump Dons Carolina Herrera for Inaugural Balls

After wearing a white Oscar de le Renta suit to see her father sworn in as president of the United States, Ivanka Trump switched to a champagne princess-style gown by Carolina Herrera for the evening’s three balls. As Yahoo News reports, the first daughter has been friends with the designer for years. Herrera recently dressed Michelle Obama for the December cover of Vogue, and she predicted shortly after the election that fellow designers would move past their opposition to dressing the Trumps. “I think that in two or three months they’ll reach out, because it’s fashion,” Herrera said. “You’ll see everyone dressing Melania. She’s representing the United States.”