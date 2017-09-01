Ivanka Trump Is Stepping Down From Her Fashion Label

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A few weeks after the election, Ivanka Trump began distancing herself from her fashion label — you know, the one that bears her name? She separated her social-media accounts from the brand’s, and noticeably ceased promoting her products through her own public appearances. “Our company’s mission is not political — it never was and it never will be,” the brand proclaimed in a release, signed #TeamIvanka, at the time.



Now Vanity Fair reports that she is making the separation more official and will be stepping down from the brand, in addition to leaving her position at the Trump Organization. Her husband, Jared Kushner, newly named a senior adviser to his father-in-law, is stepping down from his publishing, real estate, and venture-capital concerns as well. According to a statement from Kushner’s attorney, provided to VF, the two did so to comply with ethics laws. However, a CNBC tweet claims Ivanka will not be taking on a role at the White House, so it’s a little unclear what this divestment means for her at this point.

