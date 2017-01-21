Oh to be a fly on the wall at the next Kushner family event. Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Trump’s newly named senior White House adviser and son-in-law Jared, was spotted at the Women’s March on Washington today by Washingtonian editor Jessica Sidman.
Given how closely Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s public persona has aligned with her father’s, Joshua’s sighting at such an explicitly anti-Trump event comes as a surprise. Though, maybe not, since both he and his longtime girlfriend Karlie Kloss reportedly voted for Hillary Clinton.
Taylor Swift must be relieved.