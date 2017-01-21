The Latest on the Cut

8:37 p.m.

Here’s What Gloria Steinem Wants You to Know About Donald Trump

“We think he holds all the power…but that’s not true.”

8:13 p.m.

16 of the Cutest Kids at the Women’s March

Kids of all ages marched all over the globe to protest Donald Trump on Saturday.

7:52 p.m.

A Scene from the D.C. Women’s March

“I witnessed something that gives me hope.”

7:49 p.m.

See Photos of the Women’s Marches Around the World

More than 3 million people turned out globally.

7:24 p.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Brother-in-Law Josh Kushner Was Spotted at the Women’s March

Karlie Kloss’s boyfriend protests in D.C.

6:15 p.m.

The Greatest Signs From the Women’s March

See the Cut’s favorites from around the country.

5:16 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Reminds Us to Choose ‘Freedom Over Fear’ at Women’s March

Monáe stood alongside the Mothers of the Movement in D.C.

4:38 p.m.

The Women’s March Was So Big It Almost Couldn’t March

Attendees far outnumbered the 200,000 organizers planned for.

4:24 p.m.

Madonna to Women’s March Detractors: ‘F*ck You’

She expressed herself.

3:35 p.m.

Read Janet Mock’s Women’s March Speech on Trans Women of Color and Sex Workers

From the Women’s March: “I stand here today most of all because I am my sister’s keeper.”

3:01 p.m.

The Women’s March Drew a Much Larger Crowd Than Trump’s Inauguration

A roundup of the worldwide rallies.

2:35 p.m.

New Yorkers Showed Up in Droves for the NYC Women’s March

About 100,000 people came out.

1:44 p.m.

Here’s Why a Women’s March Organizer Brought Her Baby Onstage

The baby appeared to sleep peacefully throughout.

1:00 p.m.

6 Compelling Things Gloria Steinem Said at the Women’s March

“We are united here for bodily integrity.”

11:55 a.m.

Over 1 Million New York Women to Have Access to Free Contraception and Abortions

Andrew Cuomo’s announcement comes alongside the Women’s March.

10:30 a.m.

U.S. Border Agents Are Rejecting Canadians Headed to the Women’s March

People in at least three groups were reportedly sent home.

10:00 a.m.

Here’s How to Watch the Women’s March on Washington Online

It’s happening right now.

1:10 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Dons Carolina Herrera for Inaugural Balls

The first daughter has been friends with the designer for years.

12:52 a.m.

Melania Trump Wears Hervé Pierre to the Inaugural Balls

The former model collaborated with the designer.

Yesterday at 7:43 p.m.

‘Smells Like Boys’: A Night at the DeploraBall

Partying in Trump’s America.