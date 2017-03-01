Janet Jackson Welcomes Her First Child

Photo: Christopher Polk//Getty Images

Janet Jackson had her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday, a son named Eissa Al Mana, her representative confirmed to People.

In a statement, the original “Nasty” woman’s rep told People, “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

News of Jackson’s pregnancy first broke in May, shortly before her 50th birthday. Nearly one month prior, the singer had announced she was postponing her Unbreakable world tour because she and Wissam were “planning our family,” adding that she had to “rest up — doctor’s orders,” E! News reported.