Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston’s Baby Announcement Is Impressive

Instagram baby announcements are practically a dime a dozen, but Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston found a way to make theirs stand out. The dancer and former Olympic gymnast struck an impressive pose balancing on one foot on a barrel, with the caption, “Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!!” The dynamic duo already have a 1-year-old son named Charlie. This will be the second child for them both.