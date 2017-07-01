Jennifer Lopez and Drake Had Dinner Together at Nobu

Jennifer Lopez and Drake went to Nobu in Los Angeles Friday night for dinner, taking a break from their normally prom-themed activities to eat expensive fish in public together.

Some nosy dining neighbor told People, “Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy. They seemed to have a lot to talk about and looked very happy together. Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

Earlier in the day, Lopez posted an Instagram pic of her workout with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. As of this writing, there haven’t been any more Aubrey Graham sightings on her IG, but we look forward to more social media PDA sooner rather than later.