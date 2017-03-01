Joe Biden Is Running Out of Pickup Lines

Vice-President Joe Biden — notable for his enthusiasm for ice cream and whispering into women’s unsuspecting ears — is apparently using his last days in office to practice a few pickup lines he hasn’t given a whirl yet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden oversaw the Senate swearing-in; Emma Loop, a BuzzFeed News reporter, was on the scene, where she overheard Diamond Joe complimenting various Senators’ female family members. Along with offering standards like “what a beautiful smile,” telling men that they have very good taste in spouses, and asking mother-and-daughter pairs if they’re actually sisters (classic!), he also mixed it up a bit.
Oh, and he kissed Chuck Grassley’s wife on the dang lips.
Biden then presumably went to the bathroom, where he looked into the mirror and asked, “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”