Joe Biden Is Running Out of Pickup Lines

Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images

Vice-President Joe Biden — notable for his enthusiasm for ice cream and whispering into women’s unsuspecting ears — is apparently using his last days in office to practice a few pickup lines he hasn’t given a whirl yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden oversaw the Senate swearing-in; Emma Loop, a BuzzFeed News reporter, was on the scene, where she overheard Diamond Joe complimenting various Senators’ female family members. Along with offering standards like “what a beautiful smile,” telling men that they have very good taste in spouses, and asking mother-and-daughter pairs if they’re actually sisters (classic!), he also mixed it up a bit.

“You’re not vertical, you’re beautiful,” Biden says to Sen. Shelby’s wife, Annette. pic.twitter.com/RNrt2Q95fS — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 3, 2017

Oh, and he kissed Chuck Grassley’s wife on the dang lips.

Biden gave Sen. Grassley’s mom a full kiss on the lips. pic.twitter.com/PXmc0TjZ5P — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 3, 2017

SORRY, that’s Grassley’s wife. — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 3, 2017

Biden then presumably went to the bathroom, where he looked into the mirror and asked, “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”