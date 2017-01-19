Johnny Depp Finds Redemption at the People’s Choice Awards

When Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last summer, she accused him of domestic violence and released photo and video evidence of the alleged abuse. Depp denied her claims but eventually settled with her for $7 million, which Heard is donating in full to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the domestic violence unit of the ACLU. The divorce was finalized, finally, last week. And now, it seems, Johnny Depp is going to be fine. Last night, he received a warm welcome at the People’s Choice Awards, where he accepted the honor of Favorite Movie Icon.

Related Stories Amber Heard Is Finally Free of Johnny Depp

Wearing four bedazzled safety pins in his earlobes, Depp took to the stage to thank the fans who “trusted” him throughout his divorce proceedings.

“I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only,” he said. “I came here for you, the people who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. So I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

Throughout his speech, several fans screamed out “I love you!” and Depp told them he loved them back. Whatever happened with Heard, the people, apparently, are willing to forgive it.

It seems this kind of awards-show redemption is becoming a trend among PR-damaged actors. After being investigated for child abuse during his custody battle with Angelina Jolie last year, Brad Pitt made a triumphant return to public life at the Golden Globe Awards this month. When he graced the stage to present Moonlight, the audience cheered, sending a message to everyone watching that Pitt still has plenty of friends in Hollywood. Who’s going to have a moment like this at the Oscars?