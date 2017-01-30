Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes by echoing Trump: “This award is legitimate and I won.” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/mQB9nhPDuJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the SAG award for best actress in a comedy tonight, and the Veep star used her speech as a platform to condemn the immigration ban … but not before doing a pretty good Trump impression. “Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG Awards, I look out on the million or probably even a million and a half people in this room and I say this award is legitimate and I won,” Louis-Dreyfus boasted facetiously. “I’m the winner. The winner is me. Landslide!” The actress then went on to more seriously address the ban, calling it “a blemish” and “un-American.” Watch her full speech above.