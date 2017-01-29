Justin Bieber participated in this year’s hockey fundraising extravaganza known as the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, putting his Canadian sporting skills on display to give a group of hockey pros a run for their money (er, CAD?) on the ice. Bieber performed pretty well under the circumstances — again, he was tasked with keeping up with the pros — but was still subjected to a not very fun body smashing from NHL veteran Chris Pronger in the midst of the rink action. Behold the face-in-glass-wall moment below, and take solace in the fact that Bieber was a good sport and had a laugh about it afterwards. (He also later scored a goal.) Way to go, Biebs!