The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Here’s a Video of Justin Bieber Getting Smashed Into a Wall By a Hockey Player

Baby, baby, baby … oooouch.

10:05 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Posts Fancy Date Night Picture With Impeccable Timing

You know, despite all the airport chaos and massive protests across the nation.

8:53 a.m.

This Hidden Figures Cosplay Will Make Your Day

Taraji P. Henson shared a photo on Instagram of three girls dressed like the Hidden Figures stars.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Alia Shawkat Takes Resistance to the Red Carpet

On androgyny, fashion as high art, and the magic of the Women’s March.

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

So, Lindsay Lohan Had a Meeting With the President of Turkey

Regarding Syrian refugees.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Wet Seal Is Closing All of its Locations

The chain is all washed up, and people have feelings about it.

Yesterday at 11:44 a.m.

Baylor Graduate Sues College Over Alleged 2013 Gang Rape

The lawsuit also alleges a shocking number of rapes between 2011 and 2014.

Yesterday at 10:46 a.m.

Serena and Venus Williams Share a Hug After Serena’s 23rd Grand Slam Win

Venus Williams is a proud big sister.

Yesterday at 9:29 a.m.

Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged While Drinking Prior to Hospitalization

“While having drinks, I realized that something was not right.”

Yesterday at 9:17 a.m.

Russia’s Parliament Voted to Decriminalize Certain Types of Domestic Violence

Parliament voted 380-3 to pass the bill.

1/27/2017 at 5:47 p.m.

5 Quotes From the March for Life and What They Mean for the Future of Abortion

Brought to you by Mike Pence, Chris Smith, and more.

1/27/2017 at 5:42 p.m.

Karen Pence Has Not Met Anyone With More ‘Compassion for Women’ Than Mike Pence

The vice-president’s wife introduced him before his speech at the March for Life.

1/27/2017 at 5:30 p.m.

This Exhibit Shows the Fight for Equal Pay

The exhibit Wage On! Women, Art, and Money examines women’s rights in the workplace.

1/27/2017 at 5:22 p.m.

‘Abortion Access More Popular Than Trump’ Banner Flies Over the March for Life

Where’s the lie?

1/27/2017 at 4:59 p.m.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Holding Hands All Over Italy

The Gomez/Weeknd love tour has apparently kicked off.

1/27/2017 at 4:54 p.m.

Jenny Slate’s New Film Redefines the Woman Who Cheats

She and Gillian Robespierre discussed their new film Landline at Sundance.

1/27/2017 at 4:34 p.m.

Abbi Jacobson on Her New Movie Person to Person

She spoke with the Cut at Sundance, just before the Women’s March.

1/27/2017 at 3:43 p.m.

I’ve Used This Acne Mask for a Decade and a Half

It costs $4 and comes in a bright-green tube.

1/27/2017 at 3:23 p.m.

Anti-Abortion Activists Said a Prayer for Madonna at the March for Life

Not sure this is the kind of little prayer she had in mind.

1/27/2017 at 3:14 p.m.

6 Marriage Traditions That Made Me Rethink My Own

When other cultures’ relationship customs hit close to home.