The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

Pinterest’s Most Popular Hairstylist Is Launching an Affordable Hair-Care Line

Coming to a Target near you.

31 mins ago

Snapchat Is for Flirting

It’s the ideal tool.

3:45 p.m.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Find Love at Colonic Spa

Well, here’s a fun rumor!

3:26 p.m.

There Are a Lot of Lanvin Wedding Dresses on Super-Duper Sale Right Now

They’re all 85 percent off.

3:13 p.m.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Recalls Baby Powder Over ‘Possible Contaminations’

Tests found it may cause skin and eye infections.

3:11 p.m.

An Increasing Number of Adults in the U.S. Identify As LGBT

“Millennials … drive virtually all of the increases observed in overall LGBT self-identification.”

3:00 p.m.

My Secret Winter Moisturizer Is Meant for Pregnant Ladies

Half a spray on my hands lasts all afternoon.

2:33 p.m.

Can You Overdose on Gummy Vitamins?

Sometimes I eat gummy vitamins by the handful. Is this bad for me?

2:07 p.m.

Justin Bieber Reacts to Selena Gomez Kissing the Weeknd by Blithely Dabbing

Why is he like this?

12:39 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Pitti Uomo

Shades of brown, sneakers, and scarves.

12:30 p.m.

The Weeknd Wonders How, Exactly, Donald Trump Would ‘Grab Her by the Pussy’

“Like, is it even grabbable?”

12:00 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of Danish Rain Boots

Put a little more hygge in your step.

11:24 a.m.

The New Curated Wellness Shop for Workout Haters

Need Supply and wellness junkies rejoice.

11:00 a.m.

How to Live in a 150-Square-Foot Studio

Actor Anthony Triolo moved into this Upper West Side apartment thinking it would be temporary. That was six years ago.

11:00 a.m.

Aubrey Plaza on Tea, Crystals, and Standing Up for Women’s Rights

And why she’s not accepting late-night texts.

10:49 a.m.

The Machine That Warms My Baby’s Formula in Half the Time

It’s not the prettiest thing, but it’s way more effective than pricier models.

10:30 a.m.

So What’s Going on With L.L. Bean and Trump?

The latest brand to be embroiled in Trump-related controversy and a #GrabYourWallet boycott.

10:24 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Impostor Syndrome and Self-Doubt

Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, Tavi Gevinson, and more on how they’ve learned to use it for success.

10:22 a.m.

J.Lo and Drake’s Relationship Is Proof That Love Does Cost a Thing

For his latest lavish display, Drake bought J.Lo a $100,000 platinum-and-diamond necklace.

10:18 a.m.

The GOP Just Took a Step Toward Making Birth Control More Expensive

In a “vote-a-thon” that lasted until 1 a.m. Thursday morning.