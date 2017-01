Photo: Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Justin Bieber, who probably still believes that cooties are real, was seen out and about in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, only two days in advance of the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

I’m past the point of trying to understand why Justin Bieber does anything that he does, but perhaps this skin-tight jeans-and-heeled-boot look is a quiet way of showing how he is choosing to process one of the strangest few days in recent American history. We all deal with things differently.