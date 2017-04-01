Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye West isn’t letting the debacle that was Yeezy Season 4 slow his roll. A source tells “Page Six” that he is gearing up for Season 5, and also launching another apparel line (unfortunately, no more details on that were forthcoming). The source says he is “still going 100 miles per hour with work” despite his recent hospitalization.

Whether or not Season 5 will involve a show in February is still unclear, but West has certainly been known to crash the New York Fashion Week calendar in last-minute fashion before. We’ve reached out to his rep for more information and will update this when we hear back.

