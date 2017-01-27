Photo: TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking U.S. official to ever speak at the “March for Life,” a gathering of anti-abortion activists that occurs annually in Washington, D.C. close to the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Before his speech, Pence’s wife Karen Pence – who is referred to as “Mother” by her husband – introduced him, first assuring the crowd that it was not their first rodeo/March for Life.

She continued: “I have never met anyone who has more compassion for women, for children, and for the American people.”



Interesting.