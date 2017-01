The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

The Cult Japanese Notebook a Strategist Editor Fell For

It’s stout, elegant, and fabulous.

8 mins ago

Expectant Father’s Gender-Reveal Video Is a Total Pinterest Fail, Also Illegal

Jon Sterkel’s misdemeanor could result in a year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

14 mins ago

That’s It, Let’s All Move to the Netherlands

That’s it — we’re all moving.

18 mins ago

Meet BeautyPie, the Everlane and Costco of Makeup

No free fried-food samples though.

11:51 a.m.

5 Pairs of Thigh-High Boots That Will Actually Fit Over Your Legs

From suede, to sock fit, to lace-up.

11:36 a.m.

The Type of People Who Are the Best Fit for Nonmonogamous Relationships

What’s your sociosexuality?

11:33 a.m.

Katy Perry’s Word of the Day Is ‘Machiavellian’

Sounds about right.

11:12 a.m.

I Can’t Stop Reading Perez Hilton’s Comments on Hilary Duff’s Instagrams

Perez Hilton is a compliment machine.

11:00 a.m.

The Best Valentine’s Gift I Ever Gave My Boyfriend Was a Branding Iron

It’s personalized with his initials, and now we use it all the time.

10:44 a.m.

Nebraska State Senator Resigns After Offensive Women’s March Tweet

Bill Kintner had also been embroiled in a cybersex scandal.

10:37 a.m.

Tom Brady Teamed Up With Under Armour to Make Some High-Tech Sleepwear

It uses “far-infrared” technology to improve your sleep.

10:12 a.m.

Longtime British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman to Step Down

She has been at the title for 25 years.

10:07 a.m.

Nobody Tell Donald Trump He’s the Least Popular Person in His Family

Both Ivanka and Melania are better liked than the president, which will probably infuriate him.

10:05 a.m.

Andy Cohen Wants Kellyanne Conway to Be a Real Housewife

You just know her tagline would involve “alternative facts.”

9:33 a.m.

Tiffany Trump’s Rich Friends Reportedly Excited to Instagram in the White House

Well, at least someone is having fun.

9:33 a.m.

IUD Insertions Have Increased by 19 Percent Since the Election

The increase was seen in both conservative and liberal areas.

9:18 a.m.

Trevor Noah on South African Feminists: ‘The Most Dangerous Freedom Fighters’

“I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal.”

9:01 a.m.

Deal of the Day: Towels That Feel Like ‘An Angel’s Tongue’

An Amazon reviewer’s words, not ours.

8:35 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Boyfriend’s Friends Don’t Like Me!

Don’t be so quick to see rejection.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

House Republicans Vote to Make Abortion Unaffordable for Millions of Women

In a defiant gesture toward the women who thronged cities just this past weekend, the House votes to permanently ban any public funding for abortion.