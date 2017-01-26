Kellyanne Conway Considers Herself a ‘Postfeminist’

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In a new interview with the Washington Post, counselor to the president and erstwhile stand-up comedian Kellyanne Conway shared that she doesn’t consider herself a feminist. Not a surprise by any means, but let’s allow her to expound on what she means.

When asked, Conway admitted that she didn’t consider the fact that she was the first female campaign manager to win a presidential campaign significant until she reflected back on it. At that point, the interviewer asks, “So, you don’t consider yourself a feminist?”

Conway affirmed that, then added that her favorite label is “mommy” and that she considers herself “a postfeminist.”



Here’s her full answer:

I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think my generation isn’t a big fan of labels. My favorite label is mommy. I feel like the feminist movement has been hijacked by the pro-abortion movement or the anti-male sentiments that you read in some of their propaganda and writings. I’m not anti-male. One does not need to be pro-female and call yourself a feminist, when with it comes that whole anti-male culture where we want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom. And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is. That’s not the way I see the men in my life, most especially my 12-year-old son. I consider myself a postfeminist. I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.



Though Conway may not be a big fan of labels, she does not shy away from calling certain press about her “sexist.”

