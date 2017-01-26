Kellyanne Conway Responds to Critics of Her Inauguration Day Look

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Inauguration Day, counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, wore a red, white, and blue coat which she described as “Trump revolutionary wear” and which I describe as “the stuff that memes are made of.”

In a new profile over at The Hollywood Reporter, Conway wants to let you know that she’s seen you relentlessly roasting her outfit and frankly doesn’t care. More specifically:

“Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.”



How dare you, Kellyanne! My wardrobe may mostly be black, but my pants are extremely uncomfortable.