Photo: © Joshua Roberts / Reuters/REUTERS

Can’t quite put my finger on the theme that Kellyanne Conway was going for with her inauguration look but, fortunately, she was on hand to describe the concept to reporters herself.

The former Donald Trump–campaign manager and soon-to-be counselor to the president told NBC Bay Area reporters that it was “just Gucci” and called it “Trump revolutionary wear.”

A close-up view of the coat shows that those buttons are actually snarling cat heads.

Of course, this begs the question: Who wore it best?