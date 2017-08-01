Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

The Kentucky House and Senate passed a bill Saturday that bans abortions after 20 weeks, as well as a separate bill that requires women to have an ultrasound before getting an abortion. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, who is pro-life, is expected to sign the bill.

The 20-week ban is based on the medically unproven idea that a fetus can feel pain at 20 weeks. Similar to other 20-week bans, such as that in Ohio, there are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Roe v. Wade protects the right to abortion before a fetus is fully viable outside the womb, which is at approximately 24 weeks.

It’s been less than a week since all three branches of government were taken over by Republicans.