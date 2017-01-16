Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Making a Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

Photo: Jackson Lee/Jackson Lee

In case you were in need of more evidence that Kim Kardashian is feeling more like her old self, look no further than the latest photos taken near the film set of Ocean’s Eight. Kim and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were all photographed near the film’s set on Monday night. Kim and Kendall, in particular, were dressed to the nines in sheer, white, floor-length gowns suited for a red carpet.



Page Six previously reported that there’s a crucial scene in the upcoming film that involves the Met Gala. The attention to detail has been so painstaking, the tabloid reports, that name cards on tables listed real, previous guests and cameos has been filmed with the likes of Alexander Wang, Zac Pose and fashion editors. Anna Wintour, Vogue’s top editor, is also rumored to be locked in for a future scene.



Photo: Jackson Lee/Jackson Lee

No word on exactly what Kim’s scene entailed, but she’s definitely looking like the glamorous Kim of before.

