A day after breaking her social-media hiatus with an uncharacteristically Kennedy-esque vision of manicured domestic bliss, Kim Kardashian continues to send dispatches from Kamelot, sharing a photograph of herself and 1-year-old Saint that echoes a historic photograph of Jackie and John Jr.
Of course, the similarities could be coincidental. Sometimes babies wear red! Sometimes photos are grainy! But we know Kanye has been hitting the movies a lot lately, so it’s definitely possible that the pair saw Jackie and took some inspiration from its aesthetic.
There will be great reality-TV families again, but there will never be another Kamelot.