Photo: Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum; Courtesy of Twitter/KimKardashian

A day after breaking her social-media hiatus with an uncharacteristically Kennedy-esque vision of manicured domestic bliss, Kim Kardashian continues to send dispatches from Kamelot, sharing a photograph of herself and 1-year-old Saint that echoes a historic photograph of Jackie and John Jr.

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Of course, the similarities could be coincidental. Sometimes babies wear red! Sometimes photos are grainy! But we know Kanye has been hitting the movies a lot lately, so it’s definitely possible that the pair saw Jackie and took some inspiration from its aesthetic.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

There will be great reality-TV families again, but there will never be another Kamelot.