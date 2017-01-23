The only notations next to the year 2012 in your children’s history books will be the second election of President Obama and the end of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s relationship. The Twilight stars split after allegations that Stewart had started a secret relationship with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, a scandal for which the actress made a public apology, and that caught the attention of one future president, who assertively weighed in on Twitter. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch,” Donald Trump declared in October 2012.

Fast-forward to five years later, and Stewart is looking back on the experience with Variety. “He was mad at me a couple years ago. He was really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart mused. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Of course, having the host of The Apprentice weigh in on your personal life, while rude, doesn’t carry the same heft as a world leader’s personal condemnation. “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference,” Stewart says about the experience. “It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’” Perhaps too late, Stewart then realized, “He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.” And this time, any such tweets could come from the official POTUS Twitter account.