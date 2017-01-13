Last August, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced that abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman would be replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. And though it will take years until the Tubman $20 makes it into steady circulation, there’s something to look forward to in the meantime: The United States Mint & Treasury announced on Thursday that Lady Liberty will appear as a woman of color on currency for the first time in history.

The $100 commemorative coin will become available in April of this year, and it is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins that will depict Lady Liberty as Asian-American, Hispanic, and Indian-American. The mint said in their unveiling that the goal of the commemorative coins is to reflect “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”