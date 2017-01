Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC

Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy this morning on Instagram with a short but sweet message to fans, along with a picture of her sonogram. Sure, a picture is worth a thousand words, but a picture of a picture? That’s worth at least 1,001 words, in addition to the Instagram caption.

Conrad has been married to former Something Corporate guitarist William Tell since 2014; the two met in 2012 on a Valentine’s Day blind date before getting engaged in 2013. This is the first child for them both.