At 73, Lauren Hutton Is the Star of Bottega Veneta’s New Campaign

Photo: Todd Hido/Courtesy Bottega Veneta

Lauren Hutton has followed up her memorable appearance on the Milan Fashion Week runway for Bottega Veneta’s 50th anniversary show — ably assisted by Gigi Hadid — with a star turn in the brand’s summer 2017 campaign. Photograher Todd Hido, known for his images of suburban homes, shot the supermodel at the iconic Modulightor Building on East 58th Street, designed by the late architect Paul Rudolph. (Fun fact: The ultranarrow modernist gem only measures 20 feet across.)



Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

However, the 73-year-old Hutton, who was one of several older models who made runway appearances this season, isn’t the only face of the brand this season — fellow models Joan Smalls, Vittoria Ceretti, Hannes Gobeyn, and Morten Nielsen are also featured in the ads. Get a behind-the-scenes view of the shoot in the video below.

