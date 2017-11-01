Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Glamour

What has Lena Dunham considered doing after Girls wraps its final season? Besides all the other projects she has lined up, here are a few more possible paths she may take: natural soap manufacturer, horse doula, DJ (DJ Diva Cup), and/or succulent farmer.

But that’s all speculation, so let’s allow Dunham to tell us herself, as she did in Nylon’s February cover story:

“I had a psychotic moment where I was like, ‘I’m going to become a wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert.’ My boyfriend was like, ‘No, you’re not.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls. And I’m going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings.’ He was like, ’Good luck with that.’”

Hmmmm … wildlife rehabilitator and crystal expert. The math checks out! And we know just the lady you can talk to about the second one.