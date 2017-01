The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Balenciaga Wants You to Dress Like an Extra in Can’t Hardly Wait

It was only a matter of time before JNCOs got another high-fashion reboot.

2 mins ago

Guess Who Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s New D.C. Neighbors Are

Imagine the block parties.

3:06 p.m.

Ringing In the New Year in Cuba

Photographer Lucy Laucht shares the best photos she took on a recent trip.

2:59 p.m.

How LGBTQ Leaders Plan to Fight Back Against Trump

Officials at the federal, state, and local level see North Carolina as a model for standing up to the Trump administration.

2:57 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner’s New M.A.C Collection Drops This Week

Preview the 14-piece lineup.

2:51 p.m.

Why New Moms Make Bad Friends

It’s not because we’re too busy being smug about our life choices.

2:28 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Hides From 2017 Under a Towel

A sensible way to cope with the reality of 2017.

2:20 p.m.

The Supersoft Winter Running Socks That Keep You Dry and Warm

We talked to marathoners, tested their choices, and found a favorite.

1:15 p.m.

I Tried the Most Extreme Workout in Paris

It wasn’t that hard.

12:59 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News

She’ll be taking on an expanded role at NBC.

12:41 p.m.

Anna Wintour Named to the Queen’s Honors List for 2017

Anya Hindmarch and Mad Max costumer Jenny Beavan also got the nod.

12:15 p.m.

Gretchen Carlson Will Be Writing a Column for Time Inc.’s Millennial Women Site

Carlson says it will be “about empowering women and issues surrounding that.”

12:11 p.m.

Rockettes Boss Asks Dancers to Be ‘Tolerant of Intolerance’

In a private meeting to discuss the presidential-inauguration performance.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: My Boss Asks My Advice Then Ignores It!

Asking your opinion isn’t a promise to agree.

11:56 a.m.

Stefano Gabbana Took Credit for Melania Trump’s New Year’s Dress on Instagram

But Dolce & Gabbana, the brand, has thus far stayed mum on social media.

11:53 a.m.

Our Fashion Director Buys This Lip Stain in Bulk

I’ve come to accept that Black Honey, c’est moi.

11:46 a.m.

Man Claims Discrimination After Starbucks Bans Him for Asking Out Teen Barista

“I merely took a chance with my heart.”

11:18 a.m.

Wendi Deng’s New Boyfriend Is 64 Years Younger Than Her Ex-Husband

Meet Bertold Zahoran.

11:15 a.m.

New York Magazine’s Sex Lives Podcast: Father, Son, and a Holy Reckoning

A preacher talks to his gay atheist son on this week’s podcast.

10:36 a.m.

A Congressman Who Helped Gut the Ethics Office Was Sued for Sexual Harassment

Texas representative Blake Farenthold, who helped gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, was accused of sexual harassment by a staffer.