Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nautica has a new member of its crew. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the appropriately nautically named rapper Lil Yachty is coming onboard to act as the brand’s creative designer. The 19-year-old previously modeled for Nautica’s collaboration with Urban Outfitters, but now he’ll be captaining the brand’s capsule collections and appearing in advertising. He told WWD of the line, “It’s for kids, sailors, grown men and cool people.” Hey, know your audience, right?



In fact, Nautica has a long history as one of hip-hop’s favorite labels, earning co-signs from Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Lil Kim. But Yachty’s involvement should bring the brand to a younger audience.

