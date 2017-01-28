So, Lindsay Lohan Had a Meeting With the President of Turkey

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

We’re pleased to inform you that Lindsay Lohan — of Mean Girls and Get a Clue fame — met with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday in Istanbul to reportedly have a wide-ranging discussion about the current plight of Syrian refugees. Also accompanying them was the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan and Syrian refugee Bana Alabed, who shot to fame by tweeting the difficulties her and her mother faced during the siege of Aleppo. “What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home,” Lohan wrote on her Instagram page. “Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring, #peace starts now.” In an additional statement to Turkey’s Andalou Agency, she elaborated a bit further on the reasons behind the meeting: “This is why I underlined the statement ‘the world is bigger than five.’ Five big nations made promises but they did not keep them. There are some who are afraid to come Turkey due to the disinformation about it but I feel very much at ease.” Lohan has taken a keen interest in Islam in recent years, and has volunteered in Turkey numerous times to help the country’s refugee children. Expect to find out more about it in her upcoming book, probably.