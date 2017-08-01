Lola Kirke Wore a ‘F*ck Paul Ryan’ Pin to the Golden Globes

Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola Kirke wore this season’s must-have accessory to the Golden Globes:

“Paul Ryan is talking about defunding Planned Parenthood,” she told Elle. “I think that, along with a number of other decisions that are being talked about being made by the new administration, is atrocious. As a person with a platform, no matter what size it is, I think it’s important to share your views and maybe elevate people that might agree with you, that maybe won’t feel like they can have the same voice. My body my choice, your body your choice.”