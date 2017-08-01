Tonight during the Golden Globes, L’Oreal Paris is debuting new ads for its True Match campaign, and in keeping with the 33 shades the brand has to offer, the ads are full of diverse models and influencers. Veteran spokeswoman Blake Lively appears, but so do plenty of newcomers, including models like Hari Nef, Xiao Wen Ju, and Curve models Sabina Karlsson and Marquita Pring.

You may have already seen Helen Mirren’s ad, which starts with her saying “Washed up? Never.” Watch a snippet of Sabina Karlsson’s skin story commercial below.