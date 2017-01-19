Louis Vuitton x Supreme Is Here to Tantalize the Hypebeast in Your Life

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The much-buzzed-about marriage of Louis Vuitton and Supreme is finally here, and the menswear community is here for it. GQ has already called their linkup, which debuted as part of the LV men’s show in Paris today, “the fashion collaboration of the century.”

The house’s menswear designer Kim Jones has been a longtime follower of Supreme and told WWD that he spent his college years unloading Supreme boxes for a London distributor. The pieces he worked on with designer James Jebbia were mixed seamlessly with the rest of the lineup — a dual-logo denim shirt, a bright-red cross-body bag, and a fire-engine-hued duffel and backpack were some of the standout pieces. (And yes, there’s even a skate deck included as part of the collaboration.) The line will go on sale July 17.



The irony here is, of course, that Louis Vuitton has not always had such a rosy history with Supreme. In 2000, the French house sent the streetwear brand a cease-and-desist letter after it produced a collection riffing on its logo. But in the era of GucciGhost and Alexander Wang’s “black market” collab with Adidas, luxury houses are embracing the same outsiders they once battled. “It’s just forward-thinking,” Jones told WWD. “Actually, I think it’s the modern thing to do.”